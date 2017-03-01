Jenks football star accused of selling Xanax

By Michael Purdy

A Jenks student was arrested at the high school this week.

KRMG's told Reese Leitao is accused of possession and delivery of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to sell within a thousand feet of a school.

Campus police report Leitao had 20 Xanax pills and more than $1,300 on him. He also reportedly admitted to a Jenks administrator he was selling the Xanax.

Leitao was a football star at Jenks. In fact, he's a Texas signee.

Texas head football coach Tom Herman released a statement on Leitao:

"We're aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao. We're collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time."