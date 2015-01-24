Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Japan launches communications satellite

The new satellites will allow military units to communicate on a high-speed and high-capacity network

View Larger
Japan Reacts To Current ISIS Hostage Crisis
Jordan Pix
(Getty)

Related

McDonald’s selling pumpkin fries in Japan
Navy makes sailors go dry in Japan, bans alcohol

By Glenn Schroeder

Japan's Defense Ministry has launched its first communications satellite.

The Kirameki-2 satellite lifted off Tuesday on board an H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan.

The ministry says it is the first of three satellites that will replace three civilian ones currently used by Japan's military.

The new satellites will allow military units to communicate on a high-speed and high-capacity network.

The Kirameki-1 was supposed to be launched in July 2016, but was damaged during transport to a launch pad in French Guiana.

It is undergoing repair and scheduled for launch between March and September 2018.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 