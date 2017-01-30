Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

It's now legal to smoke pot in Maine

It could take months before marijuana businesses open

View Larger
Smoke 'em if ya got 'em, as legalized marijuana takes hold
FILE - This this Nov. 21, 2014, file photo shows medical marijuana, a pipe, rolling papers and two joints in Belfast, Maine. The first tangible results of state voters’ decision to legalize marijuana are being felt as possession and home growth of marijuana becomes legal Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Voters narrowly passed the ballot question in November, and the waiting period between the vote and legalization has expired. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Related

Police: Burger King workers sold marijuana at drive-thru
Suspect found at Broken Arrow park with meth, marijuana

By Glenn Schroeder

Getting stoned in Maine is now legal.

The first tangible results of state voters' decision to legalize marijuana are being felt as possession and home growth of marijuana becomes legal.

Voters narrowly passed the ballot question in November, and the waiting period between the vote and legalization has expired.

Contentious aspects linger, including what rules should govern businesses that will sell marijuana, such as retail stores and social clubs.

The Legislature has been hammering out those details, and they will take months to fully craft, meaning it will be months before marijuana businesses open in the state.

But it's legal to smoke it as of Monday.

It's also legal to gift it, grow it and possess up to 2.5 ounces of it.

"It's huge. No longer will we be punishing adults for using a safer substance than alcohol," said David Boyer, campaign manager for the ballot question.

"We're not making criminals out of thousands of Mainers who choose to use marijuana."

The marijuana legalization vote was close, passing by only about 4,000 votes, and opponents of the spread of marijuana have vowed to continue to push for restrictions in the state.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 