It could soon be harder to get divorced in Oklahoma

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
If you're thinking about getting divorced, the process could soon become more difficult.
State Representative Travis Dunlap wants to make it impossible for married Oklahomans to file for divorce on grounds of incompatibility, if one party objects, if you have children or if you have been married for more than 10 years.
The bill will be introduced on Monday and some say the proposed law will encourage couples to possibly seek counseling.
However, one local lawyer we spoke to says this would be a nightmare for the courts because incompatibility is the most common reason people divorce.
"That's going to extend that (the process) out even further," the lawyer said. "The judge is going to have to try every case."
Others believe people will just pick one of the other reasons to file. You would still be able to file on grounds of adultery, extreme cruelty and abandonment.
Do you believe this bill is a good idea?
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}