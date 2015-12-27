It could soon be harder to get divorced in Oklahoma

By Michael Purdy

If you're thinking about getting divorced, the process could soon become more difficult.

State Representative Travis Dunlap wants to make it impossible for married Oklahomans to file for divorce on grounds of incompatibility, if one party objects, if you have children or if you have been married for more than 10 years.

The bill will be introduced on Monday and some say the proposed law will encourage couples to possibly seek counseling.

However, one local lawyer we spoke to says this would be a nightmare for the courts because incompatibility is the most common reason people divorce.

"That's going to extend that (the process) out even further," the lawyer said. "The judge is going to have to try every case."

Others believe people will just pick one of the other reasons to file. You would still be able to file on grounds of adultery, extreme cruelty and abandonment.

Do you believe this bill is a good idea?