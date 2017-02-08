By Steve Berg

Here's another good reason to pay your taxes.

A new law is now in effect that lets the State Department seize your passport, if the IRS says your taxes are "seriously delinquent," which is defined as $50,000 or more.

Forbes Magazine says if you are seriously delinquent, be sure to communicate with the IRS and make a payment plan, or get an extension, or make a dispute, and you might be able to keep your passport.

Just don't ignore it.

Click here to read more from Forbes.