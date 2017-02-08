Follow us on

Posted: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

IRS can now arrange to seize your passport

You don't want to be 'seriously delinquent' on your taxes

Passport
 

By Steve Berg

Here's another good reason to pay your taxes.

A new law is now in effect that lets the State Department seize your passport, if the IRS says your taxes are "seriously delinquent," which is defined as $50,000 or more. 

Forbes Magazine says if you are seriously delinquent, be sure to communicate with the IRS and make a payment plan, or get an extension, or make a dispute, and you might be able to keep your passport.

Just don't ignore it.

Click here to read more from Forbes.

