News-Talk 740 KRMG
Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories issued for Green Country. Updates - 15 min.

    Posted: 6:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    Inmate is first execution for 2017

    Mouthed 'I'm sorry' to survivors

    Christopher Wilkins
    AP
    Christopher Wilkins

    By Don Bishop

    The convict's last words went unheard for the survivors of his victims.

    Texas has put to death an inmate convicted of killing two men over a phony drug deal.

    It was the first U.S. execution of 2017.

    Before the lethal injection was administered, Christopher Wilkins twice mouthed "I'm sorry," to two relatives of one of the murder victims as they watched through a window Wednesday night.

    He gave no final statement.

