Inmate is first execution for 2017

By Don Bishop

The convict's last words went unheard for the survivors of his victims.

Texas has put to death an inmate convicted of killing two men over a phony drug deal.

It was the first U.S. execution of 2017.

Before the lethal injection was administered, Christopher Wilkins twice mouthed "I'm sorry," to two relatives of one of the murder victims as they watched through a window Wednesday night.

He gave no final statement.