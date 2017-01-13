Ice storm warning, freezing rain advisory in effect

By Don Bishop

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN TULSA SAYS AN ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM SUNDAY FOR OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.

LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AND CONTINUE PERIODICALLY THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

SOME TRANSITION TO RAIN IS POSSIBLE IN PARTS OF THE WARNING AREA FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS TEMPERATURES WARM JUST ABOVE FREEZING.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A QUARTER TO HALF AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT.

LOCALLY HEAVIER ICE ACCUMULATION WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHWESTERN SECTIONS OF PAWNEE AND OSAGE COUNTIES.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL BEGIN ON ELEVATED SURFACES INCLUDING TREES AND POWER LINES.

THIS WILL RAISE POTENTIAL FOR POWER OUTAGES.

ADDITIONALLY COLDER TEMPERATURES NEAR THE OKLAHOMA KANSAS BORDER MAY ALLOW FOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS ON ROADWAYS WHICH COULD IMPACT TRAVEL CONDITIONS.

SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATION ON TREES AND POWER LINES MAY OCCUR, WHICH COULD CAUSE POWER OUTAGES.

DO NOT TOUCH DOWNED LINES AND REPORT ANY POWER OUTAGES TO YOUR ELECTRIC COMPANY.

AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING.



A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY IN OKMULGEE AND WAGONER COUNTIES.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TRACE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE INTO FRIDAY MORNING.

SOME ICE ACCUMULATION WILL BE POSSIBLE ON ROADWAYS ESPECIALLY BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES RESULTING IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS.

A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN OR FREEZING DRIZZLE ARE EXPECTED.

ROADS IN THE ADVISORY AREA MAY BECOME SLICK AND HAZARDOUS DUE TO LIMITED ICE ACCUMULATION ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.

