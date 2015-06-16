I-44 borderline for freezing rain potential

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Don Bishop
The National Weather Service focus quickly shifts to the winter weather threat late this week into the weekend, with the potential for significant ice accumulations across portions of northeast Oklahoma and heavy rainfall across the remainder of the area.
An Arctic front will move into northeast Oklahoma late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and is expected to sweep south into far southeast Oklahoma by Thursday evening before stalling.
Precipitation will begin to increase in coverage north of the front late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Forecast models are in general agreement during the day Friday, which will likely keep temperatures well above freezing.
Northerly winds will persist Friday night into Saturday with the threat for freezing rain along and north of Interstate 44.
Uncertainty remains regarding the exact location of the freeze line during this time and forecast ice amounts will likely be refined in the coming days.
