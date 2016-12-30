Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Huge number of dead sea animals wash up on Canadian coast

Dead fish
DFO Maritimes
Dead fish

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nearly 20,000 carcasses of sea animals have washed up on the western shore of Nova Scotia, Canada, CNN reported.

Canadian authorities said they cannot explain why as many as 20,000 fish, lobsters, starfish, scallops, crabs and other animals have turned up dead at Savory Park.

Environmental officials told CNN they are testing the water for pesticides and oxygen levels for possible clues. As a precaution, they're warning consumers to only buy seafood from authorized vendors.

"Dead fish found on shore should not be collected by general public," the Fisheries and Oceans department tweeted. "Consumers should only purchase from licensed harvesters/sellers.”

