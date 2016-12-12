Follow us on

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

How to recycle Christmas items in Tulsa

City of Tulsa will be picking up live trees

Christmas tree
Christmas lights on Christmas tree (Flickr/Colin Knowles)

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

KRMG is here to help you with holiday recycling tips.

Most wrapping paper and packaging can be recycled in Tulsa's recycling system.  This includes basic wrapping paper without foil and glitter as well as cardboard boxes. 

However, there is a list of Christmas items that should not be put in the blue cart.

Gift bags

·         Foil, shiny or glitter wrapping paper

·         Styrofoam, packing peanuts

·         Flexible film plastics, bubble wrap, plastic bags

·         Plastic strapping

·         Ribbons and bows

·         Tinsel

·         Christmas lights

·         Bulbs and ornaments

·         Textiles – tree skirts, stockings and clothing

·         Ceramics

·         Electronics – anything with a cord, takes batteries or winds-up

·         Artificial or real Christmas trees

When in doubt, www.TulsaRecycles.com is an excellent resource.

If you're looking to get rid of your live Christmas tree, the City of Tulsa can help.

For the rest of December and all of January, simply cut your tree into lengths of six feet and place it at the curb on your primary collection day. Remember to take off the lights, ornaments and tinsel. 

Also, this is for live trees only.  Artificial trees need not apply.

