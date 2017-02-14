House Intel Committee will investigate leaks, not Flynn

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Neither the House Oversight Committee nor the House Intelligence Committee plan to investigate the circumstances that led to Michael Flynn stepping down as President Donald Trump's national security advisor, according to multiple reports.
Flynn resigned from his position Monday night at Trump's request because of an "evolving and eroding level of trust," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday. The move came after The Washington Post reported that Flynn spoke privately with a Russian ambassador about sanctions leveled against the country by President Barack Obama.
The call happened before Trump took office, officials told The Post.
>> Related: National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigns
Congressional Democrats on Monday called for an investigation into whether Flynn lied to government officials about his communications with Russian officials and how he managed to keep his job despite earlier warnings from then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates.
>> Related: Sally Yates reportedly warned White House that Flynn was ripe for Russian blackmail
"Do you hear that silence?" Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, asked at a news conference Tuesday. "That is the sound of House Republicans conducting no oversight of President Trump. That is what it sounds like when they abdicate their duty under the Constitution."
Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, told reporters Tuesday that he saw no need to pursue an investigation into Flynn's comments.
>> Related: Michael Flynn resigns: 5 things to know
"It's taking care of itself at this point. I know that the Intel Committee is looking into the hacking issue," Chaffetz said, according to The Hill. "I think he did the right thing stepping down."
The House Intelligence Committee is investigating reports that Russia meddled in the U.S. election in order to put Trump into the White House.
>> Related: Michael Flynn resigns: A timeline of events; who will replace him?
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, however, told CNN reporter Manu Raju on Tuesday that the circumstances are likely to fall under "executive privilege." He did, however, plan to investigate who eavesdropped on Flynn's call with the Russian ambassador and then leaked that information to the media.
">February 14, 2017
House Intel Chief tells @mkraju he won't probe Trump over the Flynn scandal, President may have executive privilege https://t.co/Sqp6cUNHgi— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom)@mkraju he won't probe Trump over the Flynn scandal, President may have executive privilege https://t.co/Sqp6cUNHgi— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 14, 2017
House Intel Chief tells
"The big problem I see here is that you have an American citizen who had his phone calls recorded," he told the Post.
Trump also focused on the leaks in a post to Twitter on Tuesday morning.
>> Related: What did President Trump say about Mike Flynn's resignation?
"The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?" he wrote.
">February 14, 2017
The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)February 14, 2017
The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}