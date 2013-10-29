Follow us on

Posted: 5:29 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

House fire in Chouteau injures 4 children, two severely

No electricity to home, candles used for lighting

Crime scene tape
(Getty)

Four children and two adults are taken to the hospital after a house fire in Chouteau on Saturday.

Two of the kids were taken for treatment at a burn center in Galveston, Texas.

The parents were brought to a Tulsa hospital for treatment to smoke inhalation.

We're told there was no electricity to the house, so candles were being used for lighting inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

