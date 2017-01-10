Hostess recalls holiday Twinkies

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hostess has recalled its popular Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies.

The recall was issued after a milk powder used in the Twinkies coating tested positive for salmonella, the FDA reported. The milk powder originally was recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC.

There have been no reports of illnesses and none of the Twinkies coating tested positive for the bacteria, but Hostess said it's issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

The recall applies to White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies with the UPC code 88810911571, sold in packs of 9. Consumers are being told to return the uneaten products to the story where they purchased for a full refund.

Call 1-800-483-7253, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Central time with any questions concerning the recall.