Honda air bag recall adds more vehicles

Takahiro Hachigo, President and CEO of Honda, speaks at the North American International Auto Show, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

By Don Bishop

More vehicles are addesd to a recall for air bag inflators.

Honda is recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata.



The vehicles are part of an expanded recall of 1.29 million vehicles, including some recalled earlier.



Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash.



As many as 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.