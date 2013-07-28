Posted: 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Don Bishop
A man is dead after getting shot in the chest.
The 31-year old victim died around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after the shooting at the Towne Square Apartments near 1600 East Young Street.
We're told the victim was standing with a group of people in the common area of Towne Square Apartments.
The suspect asked if he could talk to the victim and they walked away from the crowd.
A short time later, the suspect pulled a gun from his waist band and shot the victim..
Tulsa police interviewed several witnesses and determined that the shooter was a black male about five feet, six inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and in his late thirties.
The suspect was wearing red gloves at the time of the murder and was last seen running north from 2500 N Trenton Avenue.
No weapon has been located.
The suspect remains at large.
