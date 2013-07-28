Follow us on

Posted: 5:13 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Homicide investigation begins near 6200 South Richmond Avenue

Victim armed with knife, shooter grabs gun

Tulsa Police logo
By Don Bishop and Skyler Cooper

A 30-year old man is dead after a shooting inside a house near East 61 Street and South Pittsburg Avenue.

Tulsa police say two men were having an argument around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when the 40-year old man pulled a knife.

The other man fired several gunshots, striking the victim who died at the scene.

We're told the shooter called 911 to tell what had happened.

Police detectives are questioning the shooter as to why the men were arguing.

No names have been released.

