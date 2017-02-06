By Don Bishop

A shooting victim is dead after knocking on a door at a house near Highway 75 and 36 Street North.

We're told a man answered the door and fired shots around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker identified the suspect as 41-year old Frederick Green.

Green was known to the occupants of the house near 2800 East 44 Place North.

Green had children that resided at the location.

Green had been invited to watch the Super Bowl with his children and their mother.

The victim is allegedly the children’s mother new boyfriend, and he knocked on the door.

The door was answered and Green approached the door and shot the victim.

Green left the scene, but was located walking nearby.

He was arrested for murder.

The victim's name has not been released.

We have yet to locate the murder weapon and the investigation is ongoing.

This is Tulsa’s eighth homicide for 2017.

Anyone with information on this homicide can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918 596 2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918 798 8477 or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org