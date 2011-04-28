Home invasion victim thwarts armed robbery

By Don Bishop

A home invasion victim is able to keep the intruder from robbing him.

The victim was arriving home about midnight Wednesday morning when a black man with a gun met him outside and wanted money.

"The victim indicated that he tried to get inside his house and shut the door but the suspect put his hand in the door," TPD Captain Malcolm Williams said.

The suspect fired a gunshot into the house, but the victim wasn't hit.

The suspect fled on foot.

Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you have information on the robbery at 1500 East 67 Court, near 71st and Peoria.