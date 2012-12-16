Hit and run crash victim hospitalized

By Don Bishop

A pedestrian is hurt in a hit and run car accident.

The accident happened around 9:38 p.m. Monday.

Tulsa police are looking for the newer model, white hatchback vehicle that struck the man, then continued to get on I-44 eastbound.

"We had a gentleman trying to cross Yale Avenue just south of I-44," Tulsa Police Sergeant David Brice said.

The victim was last reported hospitalized in serious condition, but this accident might have been avoided.

"It did not look like he was in the crossing lane from the initial investigation."

The car probably has right, front-end damage.