Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

BREAKING: Carrie Fisher dead at the age of 60.

    Posted: 2:14 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

    Hit and run crash victim hospitalized

    Man struck while crossing 4700 South Yale Avenue

    View Larger
    Tulsa police logo

    By Don Bishop

    A pedestrian is hurt in a hit and run car accident.

    The accident happened around 9:38 p.m. Monday.

    Tulsa police are looking for the newer model, white hatchback vehicle that struck the man, then continued to get on I-44 eastbound.

    "We had a gentleman trying to cross Yale Avenue just south of I-44," Tulsa Police Sergeant David Brice said.  

    The victim was last reported hospitalized in serious condition, but this accident might have been avoided.

    "It did not look like he was in the crossing lane from the initial investigation."  

    The car probably has right, front-end damage.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     