Hillcrest releases statement regarding nursing assistant's arrest

By Michael Purdy

We're hearing from Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, after one of their nursing assistants was arrested on Thursday for rape.

Tulsa police report they received a call from a 32-year-old female patient claiming Larame Pinkston groped her, took her out of her bed and then raped her in the bathroom.

Hillcrest released a statement regarding the incident:

“We are working with authorities to ensure a thorough and complete investigation of this situation. The individual involved is no longer working for our organization. We remain committed first and foremost to the care and safety of our patients and will continue to cooperate with authorities in seeking swift and appropriate action.”

Tulsa police tell us Pinkston was chatty with investigators while being questioned.

Pinkston reportedly admitted to taking advantage of the victim. Also, he allegedly told investigators that he didn't think it was a big enough offense to warrant him going to jail.

Investigators didn't agree with his assessment. Pinkston was taken to the Tulsa County Jail.