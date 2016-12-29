Hillcrest Hospital employee accused of raping female patient

By Don Bishop

A nurse assistant at Hillcrest Hospital is accused of raping a patient.

31-year old Larame Pinkston of Haskell, Oklahoma, was arrested Thursday after a nurse technician said Pinkston had been touching a female patient inappropriately.

He also is accused of raping the patient in the bathroom.

Hillcrest issued this statement:

"We are working with authorities to ensure a thorough and complete investigation of this situation. The individual involved is no longer working for our organization. We remain committed first and foremost to the care and safety of our patients and will continue to cooperate with authorities in seeking swift and appropriate action.”