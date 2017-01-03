Hillary will be at Trump inauguration

In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

MOBILE, AL - DECEMBER 17: President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a thank you rally in Ladd-Peebles Stadium on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

By Steve Berg

Hillary Clinton will be at the presidential inauguration on January 20th, but as a spectator.

She had obviously hoped to be the one taking the oath, but People Magazine says Hillary will be there with husband Bill, and the other living ex-presidents, who customarily attend the inauguration.

Despite not supporting Trump's campaign, George and Laura Bush issued a statement saying they're "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy."

You can hear the entire inauguration live right here on Tulsa Election Headquarters, News 102.3 KRMG.

