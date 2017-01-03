Hillary will be at Trump inauguration

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Steve Berg
Hillary Clinton will be at the presidential inauguration on January 20th, but as a spectator.
She had obviously hoped to be the one taking the oath, but People Magazine says Hillary will be there with husband Bill, and the other living ex-presidents, who customarily attend the inauguration.
Despite not supporting Trump's campaign, George and Laura Bush issued a statement saying they're "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy."
You can hear the entire inauguration live right here on Tulsa Election Headquarters, News 102.3 KRMG.
