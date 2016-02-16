Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Health insurance uncertainty prompts firms to consider limiting coverage options

Many taking a wait and see approach

View Larger
woman-taking-medicine
Greatist.com

Related

California drops undocumented health insurance
Thousands of medical records may have been compromised

By Glenn Schroeder

The Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges have become too risky for major health insurers, and that's creating further doubt about coverage options consumers might have next year.

Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish said Wednesday his company is waiting to see whether the government makes some short-term fixes to the shaky exchanges before it decides how much it will participate next year.

The Blue Cross-Blue Shield carrier is the nation's second largest insurer and sells coverage on exchanges in 14 states.

This is a separate and more immediate concern for consumers beyond whether the ACA will continue to exist.

Congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump have vowed to repeal and replace the law.

Republicans have promised they won't strand those now covered under the program, but they also haven't detailed their replacement plan.

Even if parts of the law continue to exist in some form, as many expect, the insurance exchanges through which millions have bought coverage are in peril.

Swedish told Wall Street analysts during a conference call that if Anthem doesn't see stability in the exchanges heading into next year, "then we will begin making some very conscious decisions with respect to extracting ourselves."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 