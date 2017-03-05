Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 9:58 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

Handcuffed man steals deputy's car

dwayne hynum
A Walton County Sheriff's Office Deputy leads Cody Dwayne Hynum to a patrol car. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)

A wild string of events, including a stunning contortionist act straight out of an action movie, landed a Texas man in a Florida Panhandle jail on a slew of felony charges.

Police say Cody Dwayne Hynum, 30, stole a vehicle on Friday and crashed it on Interstate 10 before setting it on fire, ditching it, and then trying to steal a Jeep from a home, only to be thwarted by the gun of the SUV's owner.

But Hynum wasn’t finished. Far from it, in fact.

After Hynum was handcuffed and put in the back of a Walton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, police said he kicked out the rear driver’s side window and hopped into the driver’s seat — all while still cuffed.

From there, the car “driven” by Hynum hit a fence, went down a driveway and ran into a barrier, at which point, the Texan took off on foot into the woods. Deputies caught him shortly afterward, hitting him with a stun gun and cuffing him more securely this time.

Hynum’s final tally as of Sunday, according to police: nine felonies, including two counts of grand theft auto, two counts of burglary, escape and resisting arrest with violence. He remains in the Walton County Jail on $25,000 bail.

