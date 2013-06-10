Hackers lock out hotel guests

By Steve Berg

A 4-star resort hotel in Austria had their entire door-key system taken over by hackers.

The luxury hotel, like just about all hotels these days, has an electronic door-card system.

And the news website The Local says guests discovered they could leave their hotel rooms, but couldn't get back in.

The hotel says hackers took over the system and demanded a €1,500 ransom.

They paid it, because they said the police and insurance companies weren't helping.

The hotel has now beefed-up their cyber security, which is reportedly working so far.

