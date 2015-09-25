By Don Bishop

Residents in the normally quiet community of Turley hear gunfire from a convenience store parking lot.

The clerk at the Maveric Mini Mart at 6401 North Peoria Avenue spoke to Tulsa County deputies about what he witnessed around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

"There was two vehicles two groups of men in the parking lot who were speaking," said Tulsa County Sheriff Sergeant Matt Fleenor.

Two men fired shots, got into cars and drove away, still shooting at each other.

"We've had no reports of anybody with gunshot wounds and no one has come forward as a victim in that crime."

No one has been arrested.