Grounded United Airlines flights resume

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2015, file photo, a United Airlines passenger plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. United Airlines says an "IT issue" on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, affecting its domestic fleet forced the cancellation of six flights and delayed 200 more. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

By Don Bishop

A computer problem kept a major airline from flying.

United Airlines says domestic flights are on the move again after being grounded Sunday.



Company spokeswoman Maddie King says the "IT issue" that initially caused the ground stop has been resolved and flights are resuming, but customers may experience additional delays.

She didn't give any more details.



It was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

The ground stop lasted about 2 1/2 hours.



Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.