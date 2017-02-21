FILE - This Sept. 11 2009 file photo shows a packet of AndroGel testosterone in Hygiene, Colo. Testosterone treatment didn't improve older men's memories or mental function in the latest results from landmark government-funded research. Study men used AbbVie's AndroGel in a pump dispenser or placebo gel daily for a year. Some benefits were seen for bone growth and treating anemia but doctors say long-term research is needed to identify potential harms.(Richard M. Hackett /The Daily Times Call via AP, File)

By Glenn Schroeder

Testosterone treatment did not improve older men's memory or mental function in the latest results from landmark government research that challenges the anti-aging claims of popular supplements.

While testosterone use for one year appeared to strengthen bones and reduce anemia, it also showed signs of worsening artery disease and questions remain about other potential risks.

The researchers said more studies are needed to determine long-term effects - the kind of research the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already asked supplement makers to conduct.

"I don't think anybody would interpret these results as saying, 'Wow, this is a fountain of youth, this is a magical anti-aging potion,'" said study co-author Susan Ellenberg, a University of Pennsylvania researcher.

The results are from the final four studies in a seven-part project mostly funded by the National Institute on Aging, involving nearly 800 U.S. men aged 65 and older with low testosterone levels.

The goal was to see if rubbing testosterone gel on the skin daily for a year could treat problems linked with low levels of the male hormone, which declines with age.

Half the men in each group used the real thing and half used fake gel.

Results published a year ago from the same research linked testosterone with mostly modest improvement in sexual performance, walking strength and mood.