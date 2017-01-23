'Good Samaritan' shot, killed at shopping mall

San Antonio police stand guard at an exit to the Rolling Oaks Mall after a deadly shooting Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in San Antonio. Authorities say several were injured after a robbery at the shopping mall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Shoppers with their children react after San Antonio police helped them exit the Rolling Oaks Mall after a deadly shooting Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in San Antonio. Authorities say several were injured after a robbery at the shopping mall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Don Bishop

The victim who was killed had tried to stop a violent armed robbery.

Two suspects are in custody following the robbery of a jewelry store at a mall in San Antonio.

Police say the suspects had just robbed the jewelry store at the Rolling Oaks Mall.

One of them allegedly shot and killed a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop them.

Then a bystander, licensed to carry a concealed handgun, shot and wounded the robber who shot the good Samaritan.

The second robbery suspect was captured later Sunday.