By Steve Berg

If you've got the 'need for speed,' CheatSheet.com found the cars.

The website compiled a list of the fastest cars for $40,000 or less.

Ford fans, you've got the Mustang GT and EcoBoost, as well as the hot-hatch Focus RS.

Chevy shoppers, you can try the Camaro, or even better, the Camaro SS.

If you're in a Euro mood, The Audi A3 Quattro and the BMW 330i have cheap thrills.

And if you're jonesin' for Japanese brands, Nissan has the 370Z, and the Subaru Impreza WRX STI spells speed.

Click here to see the list from CheatSheet.com