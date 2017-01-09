GM's Bolt wins coveted Car of the Year award

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
An electric car is named North American Car of the Year.
The Chevy Bolt beat two luxury sedans, the Volvo S90 and the Genesis G90.
The announcement came during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
The truck of the year is the Honda Ridgeline pickup and the North American Utility of the Year is the Chrysler Pacifica minivan.
The Bolt is the first made in America, fully electric, mass marketed car.
The Bolt also won Motor Trend Magazine's Car of the Year for 2017.
According to the EPA, the Bolt can GO 238 miles without stopping when its lithium-ion batteries are fully charged.
It's not a cheap car. After tax credits, Bolt prices start under $30,000.
