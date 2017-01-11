Girl shows up at school sporting numerous bruises

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Tulsa officers were called out to Nathan Hale High School on Tuesday for a possible child abuse case.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they came into contact with a 16-year-old girl. She reportedly had numerous bruises.
The girl was taken to the Children's Advocacy Center.
"She was seen by a child abuse pediatrician who stated she had numerous injuries on different planes of her body that were consistent with being struck repeatedly with a flexible instrument and was consistent with child abuse excessive force."
From there, investigators came into contact with 36-year-old Meybi Quivos-Aguirre. She reportedly confessed to causing the injuries.
"The subject stated she struck her child numerous times and it was really bad," police said. "She knew she caused all of the injuries after she struck her repeatedly with a leather belt."
Quivos-Aguirre was taken to the Tulsa County Jail, where she's a hold for ICE.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}