Girl shows up at school sporting numerous bruises

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa officers were called out to Nathan Hale High School on Tuesday for a possible child abuse case.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they came into contact with a 16-year-old girl. She reportedly had numerous bruises.

The girl was taken to the Children's Advocacy Center.

"She was seen by a child abuse pediatrician who stated she had numerous injuries on different planes of her body that were consistent with being struck repeatedly with a flexible instrument and was consistent with child abuse excessive force."

From there, investigators came into contact with 36-year-old Meybi Quivos-Aguirre. She reportedly confessed to causing the injuries.

"The subject stated she struck her child numerous times and it was really bad," police said. "She knew she caused all of the injuries after she struck her repeatedly with a leather belt."

Quivos-Aguirre was taken to the Tulsa County Jail, where she's a hold for ICE.

