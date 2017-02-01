Follow us on

Updated: 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

'Get off your phone': Day care sign chastises parents

Keeps kids a LOT safer

Distracted Mother
William Howard/Getty
A distracted mother reads a text and eats an ice cream while driving her children. 

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROSE HILL, Texas —

A sign posted at a Texas day care urges parents to get off their phones and pay attention to their children. 

"You are picking up your child! Get off your phone!" the sign reads. "Your child is happy to see you. Are you happy to see your child? We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed, and the parent is on the phone."

The sign went on to cite a specific example of a parent neglecting their child and a strong opinion opposing the action. 

"We have heard a child say, 'Mommy, Mommy, Mommy ...' and the parent is paying more attention to the phone than their own child," the message said. "It is appalling."A photo of the sign, posted on Facebook by Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz, has been shared more than 1 million times on the social media platform. 

The post has garnered thousands of comments. 

"Sign of the times," one user wrote. "And we wonder where our kids get it from." Another user said the situation depended on the nature of the call and that important work calls should be acceptable to take. 

Another user claimed the sign was out of line, as parents should raise their children how they see fit. 

"I thought it was pretty funny and relevant," Mazurkewicz told WTSP. "I've seen parents on the phone picking up, but not to the extent that the staff does, I'm guessing ... I think that it needed to be said. It's a good reminder to all of us. The day care is awesome. They are very loving and obviously have the best interest of the children in mind. Their business is our children."

Posted at the daycare today!

Posted by Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz on Friday, January 27, 2017

 

 

