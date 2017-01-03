George Michael's music sales soar after his death

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 1:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
We'll always have the music.
As fans continue to mourn the death of singer George Michael, sales of his albums have increased tremendously.
Billboard reported that, according to Nielsen Music, which measures music sales, the former Wham! singer and solo artist's music had an increase in sales of 2,678 percent -- about 477,000 songs and albums. Of that number, 48,000 were album sales.
The percentage included music with Wham, the duo Michael was a part of. The tally comes from the week ending in Dec. 29.
Previous week sales were 17,000.
Singles have also increased in sales in that same week, including "Careless Whisper" with 53,000 downloads and 8.2 million streams, and "Last Christmas," with 7.7 million streams.
His greatest hits compilation, "Ladies & Gentlemen: The Best of George Michael," sold 11,000 copies that week.
In total, 50.7 million streams of Michael and Wham! songs have been tallied in the week ending Dec. 29.
