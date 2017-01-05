Gasoline prices spiking in Mexico

By Don Bishop

Gasoline prices are rising in Mexico.

Unrest has erupted after gas prices took a sharp price hike.

Protesters have been blocking highways, burning tires and seizing gas stations.

The National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores of Mexico says 79 stores have been looted and 170 are closed or blockaded in central Mexico.

President Enrique Pena Nieto is defending his unpopular gasoline deregulation measure that resulted in price hikes of up to 20 percent over the weekend.