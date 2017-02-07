Follow us on

Posted: 3:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Gasoline prices rise by 12-cents per gallon

E-10 regular grade still $1.93 at Flying J 12900 East Admiral Place

Rick Couri
Rick Couri
Gas prices rise

By Don Bishop

Expect higher gasoline prices today at the pump.

E-10 regular grade went up by about 12-cents to $2.09 per gallon Monday.

The Flying J at 12900 East Admiral Place was still at $1.93 early Tuesday morning.

Brent crude oil was down to $56.56 per barrel on Wall Street.

