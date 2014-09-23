Follow us on

Posted: 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Gasoline prices up by average 9-cents per gallon

December price was $1.94 per gallon

Gas Pump
Skyler Cooper
By Don Bishop

Expect to pay more for gasoline today in the Tulsa area.

Quiktrip raised the price for E-10 unleaded regular by nine cents Tuesday.

It's now about $2.18 per gallon. A month ago, gas was $1.94 per gallon.

A year ago, it was $1.70 per gallon.

The average cost for regular, unleadeded gas is expected to rise to $2.49 per gallon this year.

