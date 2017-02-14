Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Gasoline price increases by 10-cents

Crude oil prices down by $1.11 per barrel

View Larger
Gas prices increase by about a dime
Rick Couri
Gas prices increase by about a dime

By Don Bishop

Expect to pay a higher price for gasoline today.  

Tulsa's average price for E-10 unleaded regular is up by a dime to $2.09 per gallon.

Crude oil prices fell by $1.11, to $55.59 per barrel Monday.

That's a 2% decline for oil prices.

The website oilprices.net predicts oil will be selling for $60 per barrel by February, 2018.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 