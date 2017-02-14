Gasoline price increases by 10-cents

Gas prices increase by about a dime

By Don Bishop

Expect to pay a higher price for gasoline today.

Tulsa's average price for E-10 unleaded regular is up by a dime to $2.09 per gallon.

Crude oil prices fell by $1.11, to $55.59 per barrel Monday.

That's a 2% decline for oil prices.

The website oilprices.net predicts oil will be selling for $60 per barrel by February, 2018.