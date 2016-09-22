Gasoline and diesel fuel tax could rise

By Michael Purdy

Since 1987, Oklahoma's tax on gasoline and diesel fuel has remained untouched.

However, that may be changing very soon.

Several Republican legislators said last week, when the session begins in February, they expect to see proposals to increase the state's gasoline and diesel taxes of 17 cents and 14 cents.

Increasing the tax won't be easy. New House Speaker Charles McCall points out a constitutional requirement that any tax increase requires 76 votes in the House.

For reference, lawmakers are facing a budget hole of about $870 million. This is said to be about 12 percent of Oklahoma's spending.