Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Gasoline and diesel fuel tax could rise

Oklahoma lawmakers are facing a budget hole

View Larger
Gas pump
AP
Gas pump

Related

Gasoline prices spiking in Mexico
Gasoline prices up by average 9-cents per gallon
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

Since 1987, Oklahoma's tax on gasoline and diesel fuel has remained untouched.  

However, that may be changing very soon.  

Several Republican legislators said last week, when the session begins in February, they expect to see proposals  to increase the state's gasoline and diesel taxes of 17 cents and 14 cents.  

Increasing the tax won't be easy.  New House Speaker Charles McCall points out a constitutional requirement that any tax increase requires 76 votes in the House.  

For reference, lawmakers are facing a budget hole of about $870 million.  This is said to be about 12 percent of Oklahoma's spending.  

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 