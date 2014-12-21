Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Gas up, prices 15-cents higher than on Monday

Brent crude oil prices down slightly on NYSE

View Larger
Gas Pump
Miguel Villagran
(Getty)

By Don Bishop

Gasoline prices are soaring in the Tulsa retail market.

Gas was 15-cents cheaper on Monday than it is today.

Most Quiktrips, KumNGoes, Phillips stations - even Flying J raised their prices overnight, selling unleaded regular now for $2.09 per gallon.

Brent crude oil was down 6-cents when the market on Wall Street closed Monday, selling for $55.93 per barrel.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 