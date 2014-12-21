Gas up, prices 15-cents higher than on Monday

By Don Bishop

Gasoline prices are soaring in the Tulsa retail market.

Gas was 15-cents cheaper on Monday than it is today.

Most Quiktrips, KumNGoes, Phillips stations - even Flying J raised their prices overnight, selling unleaded regular now for $2.09 per gallon.

Brent crude oil was down 6-cents when the market on Wall Street closed Monday, selling for $55.93 per barrel.