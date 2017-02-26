'Game of Thrones' actor Neil Fingleton dead at 36

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Cox Media Group
Neil Fingleton, the 7-foot-7-inch actor and tallest man in Britain died Saturday, according to the Daily Mail. He was 36 years old.
Fingleton was known for his role as Mag The Mighty on the HBO series, “Game of Thrones.” Before becoming an actor, Fingleton was a basketball player.
Daily Mail reports that Fingleton thought of himself as a “happy-go-lucky guy” and often heard people ask, “How’s the weather up there?” upon meeting him.
“I do cause a bit of a stir wherever I go, with people pulling out cameras, but it doesn’t bother me,” he said in a 2007 interview. “I’ve never been embarrassed about my height, and I actually like the size I am. It’s something unique and original.”
He reportedly suffered heart failure that led to his death.
