Freezing weather headed to Oklahoma

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:28 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
Fox23
TULSA, Ok —
Rain and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible Monday morning into the early afternoon.
Chances are highest south and east of Tulsa, but keep an umbrella handy just in case. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s on Monday.
But the mild weather ends there. Tuesday will be one of those days when it is warmer in the morning than what it will be in the afternoon with wind chills in the 30s and 20s for the drive home.
The cold air will remain with highs in the 30s through at least Friday. Any snow chances look minimal with perhaps a few flurries possible with Thursday being the greatest chance. Stay with KRMG, KRMG.com, and the KRMO app for the latest.
