Posted: 7:28 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Freezing weather headed to Oklahoma

Snow could come too

Plunging temperatures, powerful winds reach Northeast US
A woman uses her scarf to wipe away a tear brought on by frigid weather, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Portland, Maine. Much of the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will stay cold for the next couple of days as the arctic air remains stuck over the northern Appalachians, the National Weather Service said. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

KRMG Weather
Two shot, one dead near 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Ok —

Rain and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible Monday morning into the early afternoon.

Chances are highest south and east of Tulsa, but keep an umbrella handy just in case. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s on Monday.

But the mild weather ends there. Tuesday will be one of those days when it is warmer in the morning than what it will be in the afternoon with wind chills in the 30s and 20s for the drive home.

The cold air will remain with highs in the 30s through at least Friday. Any snow chances look minimal with perhaps a few flurries possible with Thursday being the greatest chance. Stay with KRMG, KRMG.com, and the KRMO app for the latest.

