Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Four children die from gas poisoning

Report: Someone tried to remove pesticide from under house

View Larger
Phosphine gas
Youtube
Phosphine gas

By Don Bishop

Efforts to remove a pesticide from under a house are responsible for killing four children.

Officials in Texas say the children died from gas poisoning believed to have been caused by a pesticide sprayed under their Amarillo home.
   

Amarillo Fire Department officials say other people who were in the home are "not out of the woods" yet.
   

Fire officials say a chemical reaction occurred when one person tried to wash off a pesticide that had been sprayed under the house.

Poisonous Phosphine gas was released.
   

Capt. Larry Davis said in a statement Monday that crews responded to a medical call at the home about 5 a.m.

One child died at the scene and three others died at a hospital.

Officials didn't release any identifying information, including the children's ages.
   

Other family members and first responders are being treated.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 