Four children die from gas poisoning

Posted: 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Don Bishop
Efforts to remove a pesticide from under a house are responsible for killing four children.
Officials in Texas say the children died from gas poisoning believed to have been caused by a pesticide sprayed under their Amarillo home.
Amarillo Fire Department officials say other people who were in the home are "not out of the woods" yet.
Fire officials say a chemical reaction occurred when one person tried to wash off a pesticide that had been sprayed under the house.
Poisonous Phosphine gas was released.
Capt. Larry Davis said in a statement Monday that crews responded to a medical call at the home about 5 a.m.
One child died at the scene and three others died at a hospital.
Officials didn't release any identifying information, including the children's ages.
Other family members and first responders are being treated.
