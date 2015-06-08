Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 3:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON, Tx —
Former President George H.W. Bush is in stable condition at a Houston hospital, KHOU reported early Wednesday.
Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, told KHOU that Bush, 92, is "doing fine."
Jim McGrath, spokesman for Bush and his wife, Barbara, later tweeted that Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday for "shortness of breath" and "has responded very well to treatments."
"Hope to have him out soon," McGrath added.
January 18, 2017
.@GeorgeHWBush was taken to @MethodistHosp Sat. for shortness of breath, has responded very well to treatments. Hope to have him out soon.— Jim McGrath (@jgm41)
.
McGrath said in an update later in the day that Bush is "resting comfortably" at the hospital's intensive care unit.
"Shortly after our previous report on President Bush's condition, he was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," a statement released by McGrath said. "Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation. President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation."
McGrath said Barbara Bush was admitted to the same hospital Wednesday morning "as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing."
January 18, 2017
Here is our update on President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/zsoIHE4FlX— Jim McGrath (@jgm41)
Here is our update on President and Mrs
Bush is expected to return home "in a couple of days," according to KHOU.
Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or wheelchair to get around. Despite that, he marked his 90th birthday with a tandem parachute jump in Maine and last summer took the helm of a speedboat as part of a fishing trip with a group of 40 wounded warriors.
Bush was the youngest naval aviator when he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1943, spurred on by the attack on Pearl Harbor.
He flew 58 combat missions during World War II, including one that required he be rescued by a submarine after his plane was hit by Japanese antiaircraft fire. For his bravery, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
It was while he was enlisted that he first met Barbara Bush, then a student at Smith College. The couple were married in Jan. 6, 1945, making theirs the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.
The couple had six children: George, Robin, John (known as "Jeb"), Neil, Marvin and Dorothy. Robin died as a child. George W. Bush went on to serve two terms as president from 2001 to 2009. Jeb Bush ran for the Republican nomination in the run-up to November's election, but lost his bid to President-elect Donald Trump.
Following in the footsteps of his father, U.S. Sen. Prescott Bush (R-Connecticut), George H. W. Bush launched a career in politics in 1963 after settling with his family in Texas. He served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.
In 1989, became the first sitting vice president to secure the presidency since 1837.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
