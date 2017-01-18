Former Pres. Geo. H.W. Bush hospitalized

FILE - In this April 2, 2016, file photo, former President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova and Oklahoma in Houston. Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By Don Bishop

Former President George H.W. Bush is being hospitalized in Houston.

The former president's chief of staff Jean Becker tells local media that Bush was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill.

She didn't go into detail about the health of the 92-year-old.

Bush's office announced earlier this month that he and his wife Barbara would not be attending Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday because of his health.