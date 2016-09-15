Former Oklahoma guard headed to prison

By Michael Purdy

A former guard at an Oklahoma City juvenile detention center will now get the chance to see how the other side lives.

That's because 25-year-old Cornelius Jackson was sentenced this week to five years in prison for having sex with a 17-year-old girl in his custody. Court records show Jackson will also be a sex offender for life and after his release, he'll serve 10 years of probation.

An Oklahoma City newspaper reports the offenses occurred back in 2015, at the Oklahoma City Community Intervention Center. He had been accused of inappropriately touching her and waking her up, to have sex inside a closet.

The victim was reportedly at the center, after being arrested for public intoxication.