Former Oklahoma attorney will be spending time in prison

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
A former Oklahoma City attorney will be spending 14 years in prison for his indiscretions in Peru.
Court records show 61-year-old Michael Billings pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.
An OKC newspaper reports Billings had been accused of traveling to Peru 37 times since 2003 to have sex with children.
"I've made terrible choices. I should have stayed home, been with my wife, been with my family, but I didn't," he told an Oklahoma City federal judge Wednesday. "Society has a right to be mad at me because I did wrong."
Billings reportedly asked for mercy. However, the judge denied his request of four years in prison.
