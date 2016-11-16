Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Former Muskogee firefighter charged with child pornography

His cellphone had a lot of images

Gavel
Muskogee, Okla. —

We have updated information regarding a former Muskogee firefighter who was taken into custody earlier this month for child pornography.  

Court records show 30-year-old Zackary Perry was charged this week with multiple counts including crimes against nature, child sexual exploitation and child pornography.  

At the time of his arrest, KRMG learned Perry reportedly asked a woman for photographs of her child.  

Additionally, a Tulsa newspaper reports over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography were found on his phone.  

We will continue to update the story during the court process.  

