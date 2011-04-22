Former Marine, wife, 'shocked' at VA hospital scene

By Don Bishop

Thousands of people are expressing outrage over what they saw.

A former Marine and his wife say the scene inside a Veterans Administration hospital in Durham, North Carolina, was so shocking that they felt compelled to take pictures and post them to Facebook.

And the head of the medical center says an employee has been removed from patient care pending an internal review.

The couple posted photos of two veterans who were struggling in the waiting room.

They said both older men were ignored for hours despite complaining of severe pain.