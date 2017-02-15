By Michael Purdy

The former girlfriend of Terence Crutcher was arrested on Tuesday for possession of PCP.

Frenchel Johnson was located on the Apache off ramp of Highway 11. Tulsa police say she was unresponsive when they found her.

Still, she reportedly didn't stay quiet for very long. Johnson was later quoted as saying, "Smoked a happy stick."

Crutcher was fatally shot by a TPD officer last September. For reference, PCP was found in his system at the time of his death.

Johnson has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.